Image caption Protesters dug up the lawn in front of Trinity College on Monday

Three people have been charged with criminal damage after climate activists dug up the lawn of a Cambridge University college.

The area outside Trinity College was targeted by Extinction Rebellion protesters on Monday.

One of those charged, along with three others, have been charged with criminal damage over an attack at a research building the following day.

All six will appear before city magistrates on 30 March, police said.

The lawn outside the 16th Century college was dug up by activists citing the institution's "ties with fossil fuel companies".

On Tuesday, also in Cambridge, the research building of oilfield service provider Schlumberger was daubed with spray paint. Protesters also glued their hands to police vehicles.

Caitlin Fay, 19, of Harleston, Norfolk, and 62-year-old Gilbert Murray, from Norwich, were charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident at Trinity College.

Gabriella Ditton, 26, also from Norwich, was charged with two counts of criminal damage in connection with Monday's college lawn protest and over the protest at the Schlumberger building on Tuesday.

Tilly Porter, 21, Annie Hoyle, 26 and Donald Bell, 64, all from Cambridge were charged with criminal damage in connection with the Schlumberger building protest.

Ms Hoyle and Mr Bell were also charged with obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

A seventh person - a 53-year-old woman from Bury St Edmunds - was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage relating to the Schlumberger building and has been released under investigation.