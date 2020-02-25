Image caption The coastline around Orfordness lighthouse has been eroded by strong winds and high tides

A council has ordered the demolition of a 228-year-old lighthouse deemed unsafe due to coastal erosion.

Recent storms have compounded severe erosion of the beach beneath the Grade II-listed Orfordness Lighthouse in Suffolk.

East Suffolk Council has now declared the buidling unsafe and demolition is expected in the next few weeks.

A spokesman for Orfordness Lighthouse Trust said: "We have long-known this day would come."

Image copyright Orfordness Lighthouse Trust Image caption An image taken in 2018 shows the lighthouse protected by shingle sand bags

The lighthouse was built in 1792 and decommissioned in June 2013, with electrical equipment and hazardous materials removed.

Volunteers from the trust have spent five years shoring up the coastal defences with shingle sandbags to help preserve the vulnerable landmark and the surrounding buildings.

However, an engineer's bunkhouse that stood next to the lighthouse for more than a century was destroyed by storms in October.

VIDEO: Lighthouse battles against the sea

Image copyright Mike Page Image caption The distance to the shoreline was 10m (32ft) in 2015, but the bunkhouse, front right, has now gone

A demolition firm has already begun preparing the site, with final work to dismantle the building now "weather dependent", the trust said.

"We are proud that we kept the lighthouse standing for years longer than anyone envisaged," a spokesman added.

"We have had great fun sharing the building and the history of the lighthouse with you and we know it has brought interest and a lot of joy to many people."