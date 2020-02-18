Arrest as Extinction Rebellion ruins Trinity College lawn
A woman has been arrested after climate activists dug up a lawn outside a Cambridge University college.
Extinction Rebellion members destroyed part of the lawn at Trinity College on Monday in a protest over its role in a major development in the Suffolk countryside.
A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and remains in custody.
Police said Trinity College was assisting with the investigation.