Image caption Protesters destroyed the lawn in front of the college on Monday

A woman has been arrested after climate activists dug up a lawn outside a Cambridge University college.

Extinction Rebellion members destroyed part of the lawn at Trinity College on Monday in a protest over its role in a major development in the Suffolk countryside.

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and remains in custody.

Police said Trinity College was assisting with the investigation.