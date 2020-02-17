Image copyright Gerla de Boer Image caption Trinity College did not want to make a report about the action, police said

Climate activists have dug up the lawn outside a Cambridge University college over its role in a major development in the Suffolk countryside.

Members of Extinction Rebellion took the action at Trinity College over what they claim to be "the destruction of nature" at Innocence Farm.

The area in Trimley St Mary has been part of plans, involving Trinity, for a logistics facility.

The BBC has contacted Trinity College for comment.

Activists, who also locked themselves to an apple tree on the college's front lawn, said they "were careful to ensure that the digging took place a safe distance from the tree so as not to cause any damage to it".

Derek Langley, a member of Extinction Rebellion Cambridge, said: "The idea that a rich institution like Trinity College, which tells the world it is serious about tackling this crisis, is looking for profit from environmental destruction is quite simply astonishing."

Image caption Trinity College, which was founded in the mid-16th Century, has produced several British prime ministers

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Police said officers had been to the college and spoken to staff.

She added: "At this time they do not wish to make a report to police."

Members of the group have also been taking part in a week-long road blockade in the city - prompting police to use emergency powers to shut off roads.

Last week a meeting had to be abandoned when a protester abseiled into the council chamber.