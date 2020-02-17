Image caption Malcolm Stamp is facing arrest in Australia over alleged corruption offences

A former NHS hospital boss is facing extradition to Australia on corruption charges, according to reports.

Malcolm Stamp was chief executive of Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, and ran others across England before moving to Brisbane in 2013.

He faces allegations his daughter was given a job in return for a contract while he ran the Metro North Hospital.

He said he was unaware of the arrest warrant, adding: "I have never been interviewed about any of the claims."

Two other men were charged after the Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission (QCCC) opened its investigation at Metro North Hospital.

One, a former subordinate of Mr Stamp's at Metro North, has been handed a suspended sentence.

Image copyright YouTube Image caption Mr Stamp said he had been unaware of the arrest warrant in a statement to the BBC

Queensland court records show the other accused, Daniel Williams, was due before Brisbane District Court last month but the BBC understands these proceedings have been postponed.

ABC in Australia is reporting the delay could be related to efforts to seek Mr Stamp's extradition.

The Crown Prosecution Service, which deals with extradition matters, declined to comment on the case.

'Never been interviewed'

Mr Williams and Mr Stamp worked at the Mid Essex Hospitals NHS Trust in Chelmsford in the period before Mr Stamp took the job in Australia.

Mr Williams was a contractor there working on procurement savings, while Mr Stamp was chief executive.

The QCCC has not commented on the case.

The BBC visited Mr Stamp's home in Norfolk where he supplied a statement.

He said: "I confirm my employment with Metro North Hospital and Health Services was suspended on 8 September 2014 and on 9 September 2014 investigations commenced by the Crime and Corruption Commission."

The termination of his contract on 17 January 2015 was "not linked to the investigation", he said.

"I have never been interviewed formally or informally about any claims in these matters by my former employer or the Crime and Corruption Commission," said the statement.

Mr Stamp also worked as chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, as well as the University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire.