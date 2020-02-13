Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Adrian Powell left blood and hair near the window he used to break into the house

A gun-wielding burglar who broke into a remote house demanding money and drugs before beating a woman in front of her children has been jailed for 12 years.

Adrian Powell, 45, of Granby Street, Littleport in Cambridgeshire, was caught by DNA samples he left behind during the early morning break-in.

His victim was badly bruised in the "horrific and traumatic" ordeal.

Powell denied a charge of aggravated burglary but was found guilty at Peterborough Crown Court.

The 45-year-old targeted the rural house, four miles away from Littleport, at 04:00 BST on 1 August, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The victim, whose partner was away, was asleep when she heard a window smash.

She attempted to barricade her three children into a room as Powell and an unknown man came upstairs.

'No compassion'

Cambridgeshire Police said the men pushed their way into the room and Powell grabbed her by the hair, demanding money.

He then pushed her down the stairs, kicking and punching her.

Powell held a gun to her head while the other man searched the house, the police said.

He hit her over the head and the men left, taking a mobile phone and television.

The victim, who suffered cuts to her head and an eye and bad bruising to her face and thighs, ran to a neighbour's house to call the police.

Officers took DNA samples next to the broken window, which were a match for Powell.

Det Con Craig McPherson said it was "a horrific and traumatic experience".

"Powell showed absolutely no compassion for the victim and her frightened children and no remorse for the crimes and the ordeal he put this young family through," he said.