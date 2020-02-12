Whittlesey fire at industrial site 'accidental'
- 12 February 2020
High winds made it "challenging" for crews tackling a blaze involving a forklift truck and wooden pallets, a fire service has said.
Firefighters were called out at 23:45 GMT on Tuesday to IPL Abbey buildings in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire.
The blaze was not put out until about 06:10 and the adjacent A605 was closed overnight to protect motorists from the "intensity of the heat".
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said it started accidentally.
One crew remained at the scene monitoring hotspots.