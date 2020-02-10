Image caption A section of roof on a hangar at the Imperial War Museum (IWM) was deemed unsafe

A motorway which closed after Storm Ciara damaged the roof of a nearby aircraft hangar has reopened.

The M11 was closed in both directions between junction nine and junction 11 in Cambridgeshire after a section of roof on a hangar at the Imperial War Museum (IWM) was deemed unsafe.

The A505 between Whittlesford and Fowlmere has also reopened.

The museum closed on Sunday amid safety concerns and opened at 12:30 GMT on Monday.

IWM Duxford said it had been "monitoring the situation closely" and it would reopen "once deemed safe to do so".

The roads were closed on Sunday when Highways England said the damage meant it was "likely" parts of the roof could be blown across the road.

The 55-mile M11 runs from London to Cambridge and is a key access route for Stansted Airport.

Increased patrols

Cambridgeshire Police said the roads reopened after structural engineers had assessed both the roof and fallen debris and there had been "an improvement in weather conditions".

Ch Supt Chris Mead said: "We would like to reassure the public that increased patrols of both roads will take place for at least 24 hours and the force will continue to work with partner agencies to closely monitor the situation."

Damage from high winds previously forced the museum to close in 2014.

On Twitter, road users shared their frustration, with one writing "would of [sic] thought something as large and critical as this would be subject to rigorous and regular safety checks... the whole country knew about this storm well in advance"

Another replied: "Yeah they normally simulate 60mph winds. Did you check your roof?"