Newborough A16: Motorcyclist dies in four-vehicle crash
- 7 February 2020
A motorcyclist has died in a four-vehicle crash in heavy fog.
The motorcycle, two cars and a van crashed on the A16 near Newborough, to the north of Peterborough, at about 06:00 GMT.
The male rider of the Honda motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and another driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A third driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.
Road Traffaffic Collison Southbound A16 Newborough, at Crowland Rd, road closures in place at Crowland Roundabout. Please us an alternative route. #a16, #crowland #newborough— Cambs police (@CambsCops) February 7, 2020
