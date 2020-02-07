Image caption The crash happened on the A16

A motorcyclist has died in a four-vehicle crash in heavy fog.

The motorcycle, two cars and a van crashed on the A16 near Newborough, to the north of Peterborough, at about 06:00 GMT.

The male rider of the Honda motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and another driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A third driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.