A man two-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit crashed his car on a roundabout, killing himself and his two passengers, an inquest heard.

Tahar Dahmri, 50, and his passengers Hussain Ali Mansour, 25, and Abdul Ounaha, 30, all died after the car left the A1139 in Peterborough on 29 July.

A court heard the vehicle came close to crashing into another car.

A PC said it could have been "much worse" had the other car's passenger not "screamed" at the driver to stop.

Senior coroner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough David Heming heard that Mr Dahmri's BMW 3 Series had been driven from a bar in Peterborough before the crash, on the Frank Perkins Parkway.

The inquest heard the vehicle approached the roundabout, struck a kerb, travelled over a splitter island, hit a traffic light and came to rest against a tree on the roundabout.

Amy Goodacre, who was being driven by her friend Thomas Howlett, said she estimated the car was travelling between 80-100mph (128-160km/h) before the crash.

She said it "appeared he was trying to swerve" as he came up to the roundabout, adding "it was very obvious he was not going to stop".

Ms Goodacre said that she "screamed at Thomas to stop" and after he braked the BMW came "just a few feet in front of the car".

Forensic collision investigator Ian Gray told the inquest: "I think if she hadn't have shouted we'd be dealing with something much worse."

The court heard Mr Dahmri was also found to have cocaine in his system Mr Mansour, who had been sitting in the rear seat, was found outside the car.

Mr Heming told the inquest in Huntingdon: "The rear seatbelts were not in use, which is effectively why one passenger was thrown from the vehicle."

He concluded the three men died as a result of a road traffic collision.