Cambridge Utd v Colchester Utd: Fan faces outraging public decency charge
- 3 February 2020
A 21-year-old football fan has been charged with outraging public decency at a League Two match on Saturday.
It follows an incident at Cambridge United's Abbey Stadium, during their 2-1 victory over Colchester United.
Outraging public decency refers to a lewd or obscene act in a public place, and can result in imprisonment.
Cambridgeshire Police said the man, from Letchworth, will appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on 2 March.