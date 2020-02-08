Image copyright Tithe Barn Trust Image caption The Grade II listed tithe barn in Landbeach, near Cambridge, needed its roof replaced amongst other repairs

Work to renovate the thatched roof of a "rare and ancient" Grade II-listed tithe barn has been completed.

The building in Landbeach, Cambridgeshire has been dated to the 16th Century, but it is believed its origins could be medieval.

The Tithe Barn Trust raised more than £200,000 for the work after starting an appeal five years ago when they took over the building.

Gemma O'Shea from the Trust said it was "a time for celebration".

"I can't wait for everyone to see the barn once it's completed," she said.

Tithe barns were used to store a tenth of a farmer's produce, such as wheat or barley, which had to be paid to the Church as a form of taxation.

The Trust said the one at Landbeach was the only one in Cambridgeshire with an elm frame, thatched roof, timber granary and brick threshing floor.

Image copyright Tithe Barn Trust Image caption The Tithe Barn Trust also received a £100,000 grant from the Amey Community Fund for the repair work

Carpenters also carried out repairs on the timber frame, but the barn doors still need repairing and re-hanging.

'Long-term survival'

Ms O'Shea said it had been given "generous donations from the public" and grants from organisations including almost £100,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Phase Two of the project will involve fundraising for electricity, running water and toilets on the site.

It is hoped the barn will eventually be used for weddings, dances, community events and school visits.

Ms O'Shea said the aim was to "ensure the long-term survival of the rare and ancient tithe barn, by breathing new life into the site, for everyone to enjoy".

Image copyright Friends of Landbeach Tithe Barn Image caption The Tithe Barn Trust were told in 2015 the roof "urgently required" work including re-thatching and frame repairs

The trust took over responsibility for the upkeep of the barn in 2015 from South Cambridgeshire District Council.

Image copyright Tithe Barn Trust Image caption The public were able to see inside the building in January

An event celebrating the completion of Phase One will be held at the barn on Saturday, 28 March.