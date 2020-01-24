Image copyright CAmbridgeshire Police Image caption The driver was stopped for the first time in Westgate car park in Peterborough

A man with no driving licence has been caught driving a Porsche for the second time in two days, police say.

The vehicle, which costs £72,000 new, was first seized by officers in a Peterborough car park on Wednesday and the driver was arrested.

The man was later released but on Thursday he was stopped again.

Cambridgeshire Police said on Facebook: "If only the driver spent as much on gaining a driving licence as he did on his car."

Officers said the man "hadn't learnt his lesson" and added the car was "so nice we seized it twice".

A spokeswoman for the force said officers were "making further inquiries into the incidents".