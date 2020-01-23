Image copyright PGHMchamonix Image caption Dr Bailey disappeared on a solo hike in Les Houches on 22 March

A British GP who disappeared while hiking in the French Alps probably died from a pre-existing condition, an inquest has found.

Robert Bailey's body was found on 16 April, four weeks after he went for a solo walk in Les Houches in Chamonix.

Huntingdon Coroner's Court heard the Peterborough GP had type 1 Diabetes and had suffered a mini-stroke in 2016.

Assistant coroner Simon Milburn found the "experienced walker" died of natural causes.

Dr Bailey, 63, was a "keen cyclist and avid walker" who had "looked after himself very well", according to medical notes from his own GP, the court heard.

Image copyright PGHMchamonix Image caption The "experienced walker" was well-equipped, with a first aid kit, insulin for his diabetes and wearing the right sort of clothing for the conditions, the inquest was told

But the senior partner at Minster Medical Practice had a number of pre-existing conditions.

The inquest was told he was on holiday with friends when he decided to go for the solo hike while the rest of the group went skiing.

Dr Bailey headed off at 09:15 GMT and called his friends in the afternoon to say he had enjoyed "a magnificent day".

When he did not return or ring back within 30 minutes as expected, they got the hotel to call mountain rescue, the inquest heard.

A French investigation report said the "well-equipped" doctor's body was found in water in a "steep, secluded area" on 16 April with his snow shoes nearby.

The report added neither his body nor clothes show signs of "trauma or rips that would be the consequence of a fall".

His glasses were still on and intact, the court was told.

A post-mortem examination could not ascertain the medical cause of his death, as the body was decomposed by the time it was recovered.

Mr Milburn said: "It's more likely than not that this was a natural event and it was a natural disease or a condition that ultimately led to his death."