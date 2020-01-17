Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Police pick up escaped sheep near Tydd Gote

  • 17 January 2020
Sheep in cell in police van Image copyright Cambs Police
Image caption "Ewe've been nicked", police tell the sheepish culprit

A runaway sheep found itself behind baas after being taken into custody by police for jaywalking.

The woolly wanderer was reported running around loose at the side of a road and munching on grass on the Cambridgeshire/Lincolnshire border.

But it was caught on the hoof when police caught it and put it in the back of their van.

Officers said the animal "looked very sheepish in [its] new surroundings", and it was later released to its field.

The animal had escaped on Thursday and was determined to make the most of its new-found freedom to "enjoy a meal out alongside the A1101 at Tydd Gote" to the north of Wisbech, Cambridgeshire Police said on Twitter.

A Facebook post, showing the suspect in a cage with the caption "officers quickly rounded up the sheep and placed it into custody", attracted a number of comments.

"What a baarmy situation. Bless his little cotton chops," one person wrote, while another quipped: "Be careful when you interview her, she'll try to pull the wool over your eyes."

Police looked after their un-ewe-sual passenger until they could locate the owner and return the safely.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites