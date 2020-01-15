Image caption Joanne Jagger was trapped under a dodgems lorry setting up for a fair on Midsummer Common

A woman who lost her leg after being run over by a fairground lorry should be compensated, a High Court judge ruled.

Joanne Jagger was in an induced coma for 17 days after the crash on Cambridge's Midsummer Common on 4 November 2015.

Fairground worker Austin Holland and news organisation Cambridge Live share responsibility for the accident, judge Geoffrey Tattershall ruled.

The amount will be set at a later date.

Mr Holland was driving the lorry carrying dodgems in preparation for the city's annual firework display when it struck Ms Jagger, who was pushing her bike across the common.

The judge described it as "an accident waiting to happen" and ruled the driver was mostly to blame for the accident but organisers Cambridge Live also bore a share of responsibility.

He said: "On the day of the accident pedestrians and cyclists were free to use the common in the way they usually did, notwithstanding the presence of very large vehicles manoeuvring their way into position."

Image caption Joanne Jagger was in an induced coma for 17 days after the accident

Cambridge Live was in "control, possession and management" of the common at the time and "bore overall responsibility" for the event.

There was also confusion over who was responsible for marshalling vehicle movements, the eight-day trial heard.

The judge added Cambridge Live had "admitted negligence" in failing to provide a "safe environment" in which Mr Holland could manoeuvre his lorry but ruled "the principal cause" of the accident was his negligent driving.

"By exercising reasonable care, he could have avoided Ms Jagger's accident... he must bear the major part of blame for being the primary cause of the accident."