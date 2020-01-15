Image copyright Google Image caption Francis Hanaigan, 74, of Peterborough, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries and died on 8 January

A woman who was hit by a vehicle in a Sainsbury's car park earlier this month died five days later.

Francis Hanaigan, 74, of Outfield, Peterborough, was walking in the car park in Bretton, Peterborough, when she was hit by a Seat Toledo at about 16:30 GMT on 3 January.

She was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries and died on 8 January.

Police spoke to a motorist, but no-one has been arrested.

Cambridgeshire Police said an investigation was ongoing and officers were keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.