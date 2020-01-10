Image caption The attack happened as prison cells were unlocked

A prison officer who was seriously injured at a maximum-security jail was attacked from behind by two inmates with bladed weapons, a union has said.

Three other officers and a nurse were also injured at HMP Whitemoor in March, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday.

One attacker is understood to be Brusthom Ziamani, 24, found guilty of preparing an act of terrorism in 2015.

The Prison Officers Association (POA) described the attack as "cowardly and vicious".

The badly injured officer sustained stab injuries to his head, face and back when he was set upon by the two inmates wearing fake suicide belts and using improvised weapons, general secretary of the POA Steve Gillan said.

"There is no doubt in my mind that but for the bravery of staff, then this morning we could have been talking about a death of a prison officer at Whitemoor Prison," Mr Gillan added.

The officer was attacked as the cells were being unlocked on Thursday morning, and the other four members of staff were hurt when they tried to help their colleague.

They were two male prison officers, one female officer and a prison nurse. One officer was stabbed in the hand, and the others received facial injuries, Mr Gillan said.

All five were treated in hospital but have since been discharged.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Brusthom Ziamani was inspired by the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby, his trial at the Old Bailey heard

Ziamani, believed to be one of those responsible, was jailed in 2015 for planning to behead a soldier, the BBC has learned.

In the prison attack, he was assisted by another inmate, a Muslim convert who was serving time for a violent offence.

HMP Whitemoor houses more than 400 Category A and B prisoners on three wings, including a number of the highest-risk inmates.

In February last year, a "small number" of prison staff there needed medical treatment after violence broke out.