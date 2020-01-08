Image copyright Terry Harris Image caption Audrius Lapinkskas was found collapsed in Lincoln Road at its junction with Northfield Road in Peterborough

A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old who died after being found seriously injured in a street.

Audrius Lapinskas, from Watergall, Bretton, was found collapsed at the junction of Lincoln Road and Northfield Road in Peterborough on Sunday.

He died in hospital. A post-mortem examination found Mr Lapinskas died as a result of being assaulted.

Nicolae Budurus, 39, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, will appear before magistrates in the city later.