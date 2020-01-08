Cambridgeshire

Peterborough assault death: Man charged with murder

  • 8 January 2020
Lincoln Road investigation Image copyright Terry Harris
Image caption Audrius Lapinkskas was found collapsed in Lincoln Road at its junction with Northfield Road in Peterborough

A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old who died after being found seriously injured in a street.

Audrius Lapinskas, from Watergall, Bretton, was found collapsed at the junction of Lincoln Road and Northfield Road in Peterborough on Sunday.

He died in hospital. A post-mortem examination found Mr Lapinskas died as a result of being assaulted.

Nicolae Budurus, 39, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, will appear before magistrates in the city later.
Image caption Audrius Lapinskas was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries

