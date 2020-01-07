Image copyright Terry Harris Image caption A man was found collapsed in Lincoln Road at its junction with Northfield Road in Peterborough

A man who died soon after he was found seriously injured in a Peterborough street has been named by police.

Audrius Lapinkskas, 30, from Watergall, Bretton, was discovered collapsed at the junction of Lincoln Road and Northfield Road on Sunday.

He was transferred to hospital but died a short time later, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force has been granted more time to question a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Emergency services were called to the area at about 20:50 GMT on Sunday.

The cause of the man's death has not yet been established.

Det Insp Lucy Thomson said the death was being treated as an isolated incident.