Image copyright Terry Harris Image caption A man was found collapsed in Lincoln Road at its junction with Northfield Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died in Peterborough.

The victim was found collapsed in Lincoln Road at its junction with Northfield Road at 20:50 GMT on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force said a man from Peterborough had been detained. Part of Lincoln Road remains closed.

Image copyright Terry Harris Image caption Police were called to the scene at 20:50 GMT on Sunday