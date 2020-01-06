Lincoln Road murder inquiry: Peterborough man arrested
- 6 January 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died in Peterborough.
The victim was found collapsed in Lincoln Road at its junction with Northfield Road at 20:50 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time later, Cambridgeshire Police said.
The force said a man from Peterborough had been detained. Part of Lincoln Road remains closed.