Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption It is not known how the car ended up wedged outside the sandwich shop

A driver ended up sandwiched between petrol pumps after crashing outside a Subway snack shop.

The accident happened at a service station on the A1 in Cambridgeshire.

The driver of the Peugeot was unhurt, but the car ended up wedged sideways between bollards at the pumps.

Police wrote on Twitter that "if you are going to try to park your car as close to the petrol pump as possible" it was important to "know what side... the petrol goes in".

A member of staff at the Shell station on the northbound A1 near Wittering said he was not sure how the driver had managed to get the car in that position.

However, he said no damage was done to the petrol pumps when the car crashed into them at about 11:30 GMT on Thursday and the station was open as usual.

The female driver, who was alone in the car, was checked by paramedics at the scene but did not require any treatment.

Dozens of people reacted to the photograph police posted on social media, with most asking: "How... just how?".