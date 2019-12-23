Huntingdon Racecourse: Flooding forces Boxing Day race cancellation
- 23 December 2019
A Boxing Day horse racing meeting has been cancelled because of flooding.
Huntingdon Racecourse in Cambridgeshire flooded over the weekend and, despite "significant progress" since, it has still had to cancel Thursday's card.
An inspection earlier found flood damage to the stables, weighing room and other public areas that meant the site would not be ready.
The course added that by "making this decision early" it would allow horses to be declared to race elsewhere.