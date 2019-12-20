Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption The off-duty police officers arrested a suspect during their Christmas meal

A group of off-duty officers arrested a wanted man during their police Christmas party.

Cambridgeshire Police's Southern Impact Team was having a meal in Cambridge on Thursday night when a "priority suspect" was spotted nearby.

In a Facebook post, the force said the officers "downed their knives and forks and surrounded the unsuspecting male", who was wanted on recall to prison.

Marked officers were called to take him to a police station.

The post on the Policing Huntingdonshire page, with the hashtag "uninvited guest", included a picture of the officers surrounding the suspect.

"The team were aware of the numerous arrest attempts made for this male already this week, so it seemed too good an opportunity to turn down," it said.

"More importantly no meals got cold in the execution of this mission."