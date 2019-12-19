Image copyright CUPH Image caption Cambridge South will be built next to the biomedical campus, which includes two major hospitals

A third railway station for Cambridge could be built within six years, under plans announced by Network Rail.

Cambridge South will be built at Trumpington, and serve the city's growing biomedical campus, which employs more than 20,000 people.

The site is home to Addenbrooke's and Royal Papworth Hospitals, as well as a medical and scientific research hub.

A public consultation into the plans will begin on 20 January and last for eight weeks.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has provided £10m towards the development of detailed proposals by Network Rail.

A preferred option will be submitted to the DfT in early 2021.

The new four-platform link will connect to the city's existing central station and Cambridge North, which opened in May 2017.

Network Rail estimated a completion date of between 2025 and 2027.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Cambridge South station will be built next to the biomedical campus within six years

However, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayor James Palmer described the timeframe for the project as "foot-dragging".

"It's been crucial for Cambridge to get this project disentangled from the East-West Rail plan, now that's been done, we can crack on with the consultation process in the new year," he said.

"But looking at 2025 or 2027 - or even 2030 - is no good for the 41,000 people a day who visit that site.

"The simple fact is upgrading the roads around Cambridge isn't going to solve the traffic problem. What will is better public transport - and a railway station for Addenbrooke's is part of that wider scheme."

New housing developments along the city's "southern fringe" will also see 4,000 more homes built by 2031.

Aidan Van de Weyer, chairman of the Greater Cambridge Partnership, said the new station would "unlock the full potential" of the local economy, and "enable thousands of people quick and sustainable public transport - helping to cut congestion and improve air quality."

The public will be able to have their say on the plans at nine events planned at different venues.