Image copyright South Cambridgeshire District Council Image caption A councillor said the signs were "deliberately provocative" in known hotspots

Potential fly-tippers will be asked whether "mum still cleans up" after them in signs aimed at tackling the problem in known hotspots.

High-visibility signs asking "why are you fly-tipping?" will be placed around south Cambridgeshire, giving multiple options for answers.

The district council said more than 900 fly-tipping incidents are recorded in the area each year.

Councillor Bill Handley called the signs "deliberately provocative".

He added they were "intended to get a response from the fly-tippers and also likely to stimulate discussion in the wider community".

The signs are being installed in 15 areas across the south of the county, including Waterbeach, Willingham and Fen Ditton.

Image copyright South Cambridgeshire District Council Image caption Councillor Bill Handley said there was "simply no excuse for dumping waste in the countryside"

As well as asking about the potential fly-tipper's mother, the signs will also give options of "I don't care about the environment", "I want you to prosecute me", or "all of the above".

The campaign also encourages those who spot fly-tipping in progress to call the police on 999 and report an environmental crime in progress.

The council said that waste dumping cost the council or landowners as much as £2,000 to clear.

Mr Handley, the council's lead cabinet member for environmental services and licensing, said: "There's simply no excuse for dumping waste in the countryside; it is an eyesore, expensive to clear up and can be dangerous.

"We have designed these signs to make them a bit different to what people usually see and a bit provocative. Look out for them in the coming weeks and when you're getting some fresh air over the Christmas holiday."