Image copyright terry-harris.com Image caption Deji Olatunji admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control

A German shepherd belonging to a YouTube star and his mother is set to be destroyed after it seriously injured an elderly woman.

Deji Olatunji, who has nearly 10 million subscribers, tried to restrain the dog after it bit the woman when his mother let it out on 23 July 2018.

A court heard a later assessment found the animal, named Tank, "didn't come across as a friendly, sociable dog".

Olatunji was fined and his mother was ordered to pay the victim compensation.

His mother, Olayinka Olatunji, 53, of Holme, near Peterborough, previously admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control that injured a person.

Olatunji, 23, also of Holme, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

The younger brother of fellow YouTuber KSI, Olatunji posts videos of pranks and gaming and has 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Image copyright Deji/YouTube Image caption Olatunji posted a video in which he told his followers that Tank the dog had been seized in September last year

Prosecutor Charles Falk told Cambridge Crown Court that Ms Olatunji had "caused the dog to be let out" of the house.

The dog, which was then 11 months old, bit an elderly woman twice, causing what Judge David Farrell QC described as "very nasty injuries".

Mr Falk told the court after this initial bite, Olatunji came out of the house to try to get Tank under control.

But it then bit another person, causing no injury, before it was finally restrained, Mr Falk said.

Image copyright terry-harris.com Image caption Olayinka Olatunji was given a community order and ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work

After Tank was seized by police it was assessed by Candy D'Sa, who told the court she did not feel able to take the dog off a lead.

She said while most dogs accept a muzzle, she found Tank "was very frightened with the attempts to muzzle him".

As well as ordering the destruction of the dog, Judge Farrell ordered Ms Olatunji to pay £8,000 of compensation to the victim.

He also gave her a 12-month community order and 80 hours unpaid work.

Olatunji was fined £2,500, while both were also ordered to pay kennelling costs and given a restraining order from contacting the victims for four years.

The Olatunjis have 28 days from Friday to appeal against the decision to destroy the dog.