Image copyright PA Image caption Max Clifford was serving an eight-year prison sentence for historical sex offences

Disgraced celebrity publicist Max Clifford could not brush his teeth as he was so breathless in the weeks before his death, an inquest heard.

Clifford, 74, collapsed at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire where he was serving an eight-year sentence for historical sex offences.

He died at Hinchingbrooke Hospital near Huntingdon on 10 December 2017.

Clifford's physician, Dr Ann Coxon, told the inquest: "I saw him dying in front of my eyes."

Clifford, of Hersham, Surrey, had complained of shortness of breath in July 2017 and was prescribed drugs for heart failure, but the underlying cause - involving a build-up of abnormal proteins - was not established until the days before his death, the inquest heard.

Describing a visit to see Clifford in prison in September 2017, Dr Coxon said: "Just looking at how somebody had gone from playing tennis in May to walking with a shuffle, starting to become breathless from conversation, that's a very rapid deterioration."

She added: "He couldn't brush his teeth. He was breathless at rest."

"I saw him dying in front of my eyes as a witness in a prison visiting room. I'm a doctor. I know what dying is."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Clifford was jailed in May 2014 for a string of assaults on women and girls

Clifford had complained prison nurses had given him "conflicting advice" about diuretic medication to lower blood pressure and were "frightened he would pass out", Dr Coxon said.

Clifford had communicated to her through his lawyers because he "didn't want other people visiting him to know he was sick", describing the situation as "Chinese whispers", the hearing in Peterborough was told.

Clifford's family had previously voiced concerns about prison conditions including cold showers.

A report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons noted chronic problems with the heating and boiler system at Littlehey Prison.

However, Simon Milburn, assistant coroner for Cambridgeshire, said: "There's no detail in terms of precise timings, locations, temperatures, anything of that nature."

The publicist was jailed in May 2014 for a string of indecent assaults on women and young girls. His conviction was upheld after his death.

The inquest continues.