Image copyright Cambridgeshire and Peterborough PCC Image caption Ray Bisby (right) signing the oath of office after becoming PCC

An acting police and crime commissioner says his predecessor's resignation due to an investigation into possible criminal conduct had come as a "shock".

Ray Bisby took over as Cambridgeshire and Peterborough PCC after Jason Ablewhite quit amid a police watchdog probe into his social media use.

Mr Bisby was Mr Ablewhite's deputy but said the resignation was "something I wasn't expecting".

He added his new job was "not a position I was looking for".

Mr Ablewhite, who was elected on a Conservative ticket in 2016, is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct over a "series of messages" involving a member of the public and quit on 11 November.

Mr Bisby, also a Conservative for Stanground South on Peterborough City Council, was the only candidate standing for the interim role last month.

Image copyright Terry-harris.com Image caption Jason Ablewhite resigned after three years in the role

"I was happy to be his deputy but when this happened somebody had to step into the breach," Mr Bisby told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"Having had the experience I have had of filling in for Jason at meetings, talking with partners, talking with the public at surgeries, talking to councils... it was only natural in my thoughts to do the stewardship between now and May."

Mr Bisby, who has served in the Army and the Royal Ulster Constabulary, will be in the role until the next PCC elections in May 2020.

He said: "The day that Jason resigned was a shock for everybody but from my previous jobs I was in the situation of 'the work has to go on'."

But he said he has yet to make a decision about whether to seek re-election next year.

"At the moment I want to get through Christmas - make sure everything is on an even keel," he said.

"It's a big commitment. It's something I need to speak to my family about and I'll make my decision in the New Year."