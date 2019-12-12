Image caption The boy was born at the Cambridge hospital in 2008

A baby born with brain damage has been awarded almost £5m after a hospital admitted failures during his birth.

The boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, sustained profound oxygen starvation and brain damage before his delivery at the Rosie Maternity Hospital in 2008.

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust admitted there was a negligent delay in his delivery.

The High Court awarded his family a lump sum and annual care payments.

The London court heard the child needs round-the-clock care from his parents and will never be able to live independently.

His family's barrister Angus McCullough QC told the court the NHS trust admitted the delay in his birth, but he said the case was complicated by the fact medics were not to blame for a catastrophic stroke suffered by the boy shortly after he was born.

However, following negotiations, the trust agreed to a final settlement of the boy's damages claim.

Together with a lump sum of £4,783,100, he will receive index-linked and tax-free annual payments to cover the costs of his care for life.

The payments will start at £100,000-per-year just before his 13th birthday and rise to £230,000 when he reaches the age of 19.

The court was told the boy is likely to live into his 50s.

Approving the settlement, Mrs Justice Whipple said the "stormy" course of the boy's first days of life had had tragic consequences.

However, she praised the care his family had given their child.

"He is very fortunate to have such a loving family around him and I pay tribute to his parents," she said.

A spokesman for the NHS trust said: "We would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the family.

"This was a very complex case which has been thoroughly reviewed and has led to a range of measures including further training being put in place to ensure it never happens again."