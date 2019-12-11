Image copyright Cambridgeshire Constabulary Image caption There have been "potential sightings" of Ricardas Puisys in Wisbech and King's Lynn, police said

A fresh appeal to find a Lithuanian man believed to have been murdered four years ago has led to a number of possible sightings, police have said.

The last confirmed sighting of Ricardas Puisys, 35, was at his workplace in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, in 2015.

The investigation was reopened last month after a social media account, with new photos, emerged in his name.

There have now been "potential sightings" of him in Wisbech and King's Lynn.

Mr Puisys, who had been living in Wisbech, was last seen at the Nightlayer Leek Company in Dean Drove, Ireton's Way, on 26 September 2015.

Despite several public appeals to find him - in both English and Lithuanian - officers said he may have been murdered.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Constabulary Image caption Officers have traced the social media account to the Wisbech area

A Facebook account traced to the Wisbech area was discovered in the summer in his name and with new photographs believed to be of him.

"We have been trying to make contact with the person behind this account but are yet to establish whether Ricardas is alive," Cambridgeshire Constabulary said.

"Since my most recent appeal, several members of the public have come forward with information about potential sightings of Ricardas in the Wisbech and Kings Lynn areas," Det Chief Insp Adam Gallop said.

"My team are following up all leads in a bid to locate Ricardas, if he is in fact alive."

A man arrested as part of a murder probe in 2015 was released without charge.

Mr Gallop said Mr Puisys' disappearance was "a complete mystery" as no body had been found and there had not been any evidence he was alive.