Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Benyamin Hussain had been on a night out at the Revolution bar in Cambridge

The family of a teenager who died on a night out has warned about "the damage that one punch can do".

Benyamin Hussain, 18, died from a catastrophic brain injury after being hit while visiting a school friend in Cambridge on 15 November 2018.

A rugby player was cleared of manslaughter by a jury, having claimed he acted in self-defence.

Mr Hussain's father, Shabir, said he believed "people don't realise how much their own power can do" with a punch.

"They might punch someone 100 times but the 101st time they could end up killing someone," he added.

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Benyamin Hussain (right) alongside his father Shabir at Wembley Stadium

Benyamin Hussain, also known as Beny, had travelled up to Cambridge from his home in Watford and went on a night out in the city's Revolution bar.

But he suffered fatal injuries when the back of his head hit the pavement near a bus stop on St Andrew's Street in the early hours of the morning.

He died in hospital later that day.

His father, whose taxi firm he worked for, said his eldest son (of three) would "always be smiling, laughing and joking".

"I had to be tough with him as a boss at work but sometimes when I'm being tough he lightens the mood and gets me to calm down," added Mr Hussain.

Image caption Benyamin Hussain was punched at a bus stop near the Grand Arcade shopping centre

He believes that "foundations should be laid in school" through the use of pictures, videos and stories, about the impact of violence.

"Police often go to schools and they talk about drugs and knives and they should also tell people about the damage that one punch can do," he said.

"[Pupils] might have to be scared a little bit about the impact. They need evidence to show the damage it can do."