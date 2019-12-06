Cambridgeshire

Wisbech: Three arrests as police launch murder inquiry

  • 6 December 2019
John F Kennedy Court Image copyright Google
Image caption Emergency services were called to John F Kennedy Court in Wisbech

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Cambridgeshire.

Emergency services were called to John F Kennedy Court in Wisbech just before 11:30 GMT after concerns were raised for his welfare.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women and a man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody. Police, ambulance, air ambulance and fire crews attended.

