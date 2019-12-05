Image copyright Pico Technology Image caption The company has brought a piece of the Suffolk coast to Cambridgeshire, complete with suspended seagull

A factory in landlocked Cambridgeshire has been transformed to mimic a seaside town nearly 100 miles (161km) away.

Pico Technology in St Neots turned its canteen into a replica of an old pub in Southwold, Suffolk, and built beach huts and a pretend boat for meetings.

Facilities manager Ste Greenall said: "There were concerns that separating the company into two sites could damage the family feel that the business has."

He said the firm's "seaside" areas had encouraged its 100 or so staff to mix.

Image copyright Pico Technology Image caption The canteen has been modelled on an old Southwold pub, inside and out

The canteen is now called the Harbour Inn, an old pub in Southwold run by local brewery Adnams, and features former pub tables, a dartboard and optics of fruit cordial.

There are pretend beach huts for meetings and a replica boat for group discussions set in an area decorated with fishermen's nets and seagulls suspended from the roof.

Image copyright Pico Technology Image caption The replica pub features old pub tables, a dartboard and a pretend window with a view of Southwold

Pico Technology makes technology equipment including oscilloscopes.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The decorations were inspired by the Suffolk seaside town of Southwold