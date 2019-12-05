St Neots firm builds 'seaside town' at HQ to inspire staff
A factory in landlocked Cambridgeshire has been transformed to mimic a seaside town nearly 100 miles (161km) away.
Pico Technology in St Neots turned its canteen into a replica of an old pub in Southwold, Suffolk, and built beach huts and a pretend boat for meetings.
Facilities manager Ste Greenall said: "There were concerns that separating the company into two sites could damage the family feel that the business has."
He said the firm's "seaside" areas had encouraged its 100 or so staff to mix.
The canteen is now called the Harbour Inn, an old pub in Southwold run by local brewery Adnams, and features former pub tables, a dartboard and optics of fruit cordial.
There are pretend beach huts for meetings and a replica boat for group discussions set in an area decorated with fishermen's nets and seagulls suspended from the roof.
Pico Technology makes technology equipment including oscilloscopes.