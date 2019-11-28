Image copyright PCC Cambridge and Peterborough Image caption Ray Bisby has taken on the role as acting PCC

A new police and crime commissioner has been appointed for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough following a criminal conduct probe.

Jason Ablewhite resigned as PCC after an investigation began into possible criminal conduct.

Ray Bisby, the former deputy, was appointed acting PCC at a Police and Crime Panel extraordinary meeting in Peterborough, on Wednesday.

He will take on the role until the next election in May 2020.

During the meeting Mr Bisby, who was made deputy PCC in January last year, told the panel: "I am shocked to find myself here under these circumstances. I never looked for or sought to be in this position."

Mr Bisby, who is a conservative councillor for Stanground South at Peterborough City Council, was the only candidate standing for the role.

Following Mr Ablewhite's resignation on 11 November the Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed it was investigating allegations related to social media use.

As his resignation happened within six months of the next scheduled PCC election on 7 May 2020 the Police and Crime Panel were able to make an interim appointment.

There will be no deputy PCC until the election.