Image caption Ten people were found alive in the back of a lorry in Cambridgeshire

Ten people, including a pregnant woman, have been discovered alive in the back of a lorry in Cambridgeshire.

The container was stopped by police at a petrol station close to the A14 at Godmanchester at around 14:20 GMT. Two people have been arrested.

A police spokesman said those found in the container, including two children, were taken to hospital but none is "seriously injured".

Witness Tina Rooney told the BBC they looked "traumatised and frightened".

She said: "I could see their breath in the air when the back of the lorry was opened. It's very, very sad."

Police confirmed one of the arrested people is being held on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration, and the other over suspected firearms offences.

Immigration officials have been notified.

Image copyright Google Image caption The lorry stopped at this petrol station off the A14 at Godmanchester

The discovery comes a month after the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people, including children, who were discovered in the back of a refrigerated lorry at Grays in Essex.

Eight people were also found in the back of a lorry near Brampton Hut services, just along the A14 from Godmanchester, on 19 November.

Miss Rooney, 19, from Hemingford Grey, said she could see about 20 officers in six police vehicles at the scene, and the people were walking around after emerging from the lorry.

The area is busy with HGVs coming off the westbound A14, which links the port of Felixstowe in Suffolk with the Midlands.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and three ambulance officer vehicles were called to services on the A14 near Godmanchester this afternoon following reports of people found in the back of a lorry.

"Ten people including a pregnant woman and two children have been assessed."