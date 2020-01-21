Image caption Phillip Richardson was dismissed from Cambridgeshire Police over the images

A former policeman and scout leader made and distributed child abuse images that in some cases "amounted to torture".

Phillip Richardson was dismissed from Cambridgeshire Police after more than 500 indecent photos were found on his computers.

Luton Crown Court heard 99 were rated as being Category A - the most-severe in nature.

At sentencing, the judge described them as "vile, disgusting and cruel".

Handing down a 15-month suspended sentence, judge Barbara Mensah said the "public revulsion and humiliation" was part of his punishment.

Richardson, previously of March in Cambridgeshire, admitted three charges of making indecent photographs and two of distributing indecent photographs of a child.

Judge Mensah said some of the images seized by police "amounted to torture".

'Embarrassing'

Before his arrest in May, 49-year-old Richardson had been a beat officer, the Fenland licensing officer and a scout leader.

Mitigating, Minal Raj said the defendant had been of previous good character with an "exemplary record", who had experienced traumas in his childhood, including seeing his vicar die in front of him and being abandoned by his father. She said his wife, who now lives separately from him, had come to support him in court.

"It has been embarrassing for him and his entire family. It has not been an easy ride for her. She has found the situation hurtful," she said.

Judge Mensah ordered the defendant, who has changed his named to John Nicholls and lives in Doncaster, to attend a course for sex offenders, sign the sex offenders register, and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

She said: "The public revulsion and humiliation which you have received is part of your punishment."