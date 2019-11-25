Image copyright Dani Bradford Image caption Danielle Bradford said men laughed when her research on sexual harassment was announced

A Cambridge University academic researching sexual harassment during fieldwork said she was laughed at by "a large group of older men" during an awards ceremony.

Danielle Bradford, 21, was being honoured by the Council for British Archaeology (CBA).

The archaeologist said the men reacted when she and her research were announced.

The BBC has approached CBA for a comment.

Ms Bradford said she researches sexual misconduct that occurs during archaeology and anthropology fieldwork.

'Toxic culture'

She said on Twitter after Friday's ceremony in London: "I know that my research has not always been taken seriously. I know this.

"What I was surprised at was the fact that these people were so open about it that they laughed in front of a room of their colleagues, at a young woman."

Ms Bradford said she was able to collect her certificate, but "burst into tears" as soon as she sat back down because it was humiliating.

She said it was the "exactly the kind of toxic culture" in archaeology that "fosters sexual harassment".

'Keep up fight'

She tweeted: "Even if you take out the subject matter, imagine being 21, just out of undergrad, shortlisted for your first research award and... a group of people decide its acceptable to publicly *laugh* at that research."

Ms Bradford said the CBA was "amazingly kind and supportive".

Others took to social media to offer their support to Ms Bradford.

One person wrote: "I am so sorry you were put through this experience. My eyes filled with tears just reading. I'm so glad you are here, doing such good, being so brave."

Another said: "This is disgusting... It unfortunately validates your research. Keep up the fight and know there are others fighting against this harassment culture with you."