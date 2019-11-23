Image copyright PA Image caption Lucy Bambridge worked for the East of England Ambulance Service when the incident occurred in November 2017

A paramedic who made "unforgiveable remarks" to a woman who was having a miscarriage has been struck off.

Lucy Bambridge worked for the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) when in November 2017 she and a colleague were called to the woman's home.

When the woman apologised for bleeding, Ms Bambridge said the colour of the blood was "festive".

The paramedic also remarked she did not know what to do, which the patient described as "terrifying".

The woman was under the care of the Rosie Maternity Unit of Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where a scan showed the baby had died, a Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) hearing was told.

She was sent home to return 48 hours later to deliver, but experienced contractions and bleeding and rang 999.

'How terrifying'

Ms Bambridge and a colleague attended her home, but at one point Ms Bambridge said "I don't know what to do", the hearing was told.

"I can't begin to tell you how terrifying it is to hear that in a situation like this," the woman told the hearing.

Ms Bambridge's colleague said it was after that comment the woman apologised for the amount of blood there was.

"Lucy Bambridge replied 'at least it's not poo, all we ever see is poo and anyway, red is festive' or words to that effect.

"It appeared to me that this comment was made in relation to the festivities of Christmas as it was November when this incident occurred," the colleague said.

After the baby was delivered the umbilical cord was still attached, and the woman told the hearing: "The girl holding the scissors said to me, "Let's get this cut. You don't want all of this hanging out of you do you?" Another unforgivable remark."

The service struck Ms Bambridge, who resigned in December 2017, from the register.

The EEAST said it "thoroughly investigated when this came to light and has fully cooperated with the HCPTS investigation".