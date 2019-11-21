Image copyright Terry-harris.com Image caption Jason Ablewhite was elected as a police and crime commissioner in 2016

A former police and crime commissioner (PCC) being investigated over possible criminal conduct related to social media use has resigned as a councillor.

Jason Ablewhite resigned as PCC for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough last week after three years in the job.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating a "series of messages" with a member of the public.

He has now stood down from his position representing St Ives on Huntingdonshire District Council for the Conservatives.

A spokesman for the council confirmed a by-election would take place.