Jason Ablewhite: Criminal probe ex-PCC resigns from council
A former police and crime commissioner (PCC) being investigated over possible criminal conduct related to social media use has resigned as a councillor.
Jason Ablewhite resigned as PCC for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough last week after three years in the job.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating a "series of messages" with a member of the public.
He has now stood down from his position representing St Ives on Huntingdonshire District Council for the Conservatives.
A spokesman for the council confirmed a by-election would take place.