Suspected illegal immigrants found in lorry in Cambridgeshire
- 19 November 2019
Three people have been taken to hospital after eight were found in the back of a lorry.
The vehicle was stopped near Brampton Hut services on the A14 in Cambridgeshire at about 12:00 GMT.
Police said three of those in the lorry were taken to hospital, but none were believed to be seriously ill.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration and government agency officials have been informed, they said.
The A14 at Brampton is closed following reports of concerns for 8 people travelling in a lorry. The lorry has been stopped and emergency services are on scene. Three people are being taken to hospital but no one is believed to be seriously injured. 👉 https://t.co/DvNnbRd7fC pic.twitter.com/FC5Z9BCzHs— Cambs police (@CambsCops) November 19, 2019
