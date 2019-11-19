Investigation as man dies at Brampton construction site
- 19 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died in an incident at a construction site.
The man, in his 20s, died at a building development on Buckden Road in Brampton, Cambridgeshire, at about 13:45 GMT on Monday.
Ambulances and an air ambulance were sent, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious, but the incident had been referred to the Health and Safety Executive.