Image caption The minibus overturned in a collision with a car near St Ives in Cambridgeshire

A second woman in her 80s has died following a minibus crash that left 18 other people injured.

The bus overturned in the collision, also involving a car, near Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire, on Thursday.

Bus passengers Margaret Henwood, 85, of Foxlease, Bedford, died at the scene and Barbara McGruer, 86, of Trent Road, Bedford, died in hospital on Saturday.

Another passenger is in a critical condition and a further 10 people remain in hospital.

All of those sustained serious injuries, including the driver of the car - a man in his 70s, police said.

Eighteen of the minibus passengers, all aged between 60 and 80, were taken to hospital following the crash on the B1040 Somersham Road at 16:51 GMT.

Image copyright Magpas Image caption A team from Magpas air ambulance attended the scene

The ambulance service sent 10 ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, the Hazardous Area Response Team and two air ambulances to the scene.

More than 6,000 people have signed a petition which was set up after Thursday's crash, calling for improvements to be made at the junction.

Image copyright Terry Harris Image caption The road reopened at about 06:00 GMT the following day

Image caption The crash happened near the villages of Woodhurst and Bluntisham

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk