A number of people are feared seriously injured and trapped in vehicles following a crash involving a minibus in Cambridgeshire.

The two-vehicle crash was reported on the B1040 Somersham Road near Bluntisham, at 16:51 GMT.

"Multiple people are involved and some are seriously injured," a statement from Cambridgeshire Police read.

A spokeswoman for East of England Ambulance Service said there are as many as 15 casualties.

Roads in either direction near Wheatsheaf Road are closed and diversions are in place through Pidley.

The emergency services - including 10 ambulances, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and a hazard response team - are at the scene.

More to follow.