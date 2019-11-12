Image copyright PA Image caption The child died at Addenbrooke's Hospital

A 12-week-old boy at the centre of an attempted murder investigation has now died.

The boy, from St Neots in Cambridgeshire, died at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Monday following injuries he sustained on 1 November.

Police are treating the death as suspicious and earlier this month arrested a man and woman on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man and woman were released on police bail until 28 November.