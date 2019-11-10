Conservative peer Brian Mawhinney dies aged 79

Image copyright PA

The Conservative peer Brian Mawhinney has died at the age of 79.

The Belfast-born former chairman of the Conservative Party joined the House of Lords in 2005 after standing down as MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

He had a Commons career that lasted more than 25 years, and served as transport secretary under John Major.

In a statement, his family said the "much-loved husband, father and grandfather and a friend to many" died on Saturday after a long illness.

"His death brings an end to a life dedicated to public service and rooted in an unwavering Christian faith," the statement said.

He was first elected to the Commons in 1979 as MP for Peterborough, becoming North West Cambridgeshire MP on the creation of that constituency in 1997.