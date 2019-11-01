Image copyright Ben Penfold Image caption The bony beings can be seen on a roundabout in Sutton

A skeleton sitting on a toilet while tapping on a mobile phone as another waits desperately by a door, has become the focus of attention on a roundabout.

The bony beings, the brainchild of Ben Penfold, have helped raise £300 for a scout hut in Sutton, Cambridgeshire.

The skeletal display comes complete with a sink and toilet paper, as the Ely Standard first reported.

It is the second time scout volunteer Mr Penfold and others have decorated the village roundabout for charity.

In 2018, they decorated it with a dog running off with a skeleton's foot.

Image copyright Ben Penfold Image caption Last year the roundabout display was of a dog running off with a skeleton's foot

This year's toilet scene was used to direct people to a Halloween house, where they were invited to donate money towards the scout hut in return for sweets and hot chocolate.

Mr Penfold said: "It was a real team effort and although we did it to raise money for the derelict hut, it's also a lot of fun for us."