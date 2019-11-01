Cambridgeshire

Tractor spills 11 tonnes of potatoes on road in Cambridgeshire

  • 1 November 2019
Overturned tractor and trailer Image copyright BCH Road Policing
Image caption It is expected to take some time to peel the potatoes off the road

A tractor has overturned spilling 11 tonnes of potatoes across a road.

The accident happened on the A1101 near Littleport in Cambridgeshire at about 11:30 GMT.

The driver - who had minor injuries - was swerving to avoid an oncoming vehicle and "fishtailed into a ditch", the county's road policing unit said.

Motorists are warned the road will remain closed "whilst 11 tonnes of potatoes are cleared up", they added.

Image copyright BCH Road Policing

