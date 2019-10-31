Image copyright Google Image caption The man was pronounced dead at the scene

A man has died after being trapped on the second floor of a building on a construction site.

The man, in his 20s, was working as a sub-contractor on the Alconbury Weald development in Cambridgeshire.

Emergency services were alerted at about 13:30 GMT on Wednesday and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive confirmed it was aware of the incident.

Alconbury Weald is a major development of hundreds of homes and commercial premises on a 1,420-acre (574 hectares) site near Huntingdon.

A spokeswoman for building firm Crest Nicholson said: "We are doing everything we can to help at this difficult time and our immediate concern is the welfare of those involved and impacted by this incident.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."