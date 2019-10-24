Shire horse rescued from Hildersham sewage pit
- 24 October 2019
A shire horse has been rescued after falling into a sewage pit.
The animal, named Bill, got stuck in the deep hole in Hildersham, Cambridgeshire, on Tuesday, after becoming "spooked", Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
It had to be hoisted out by three crews using specialist lifting equipment and the help of a nearby farmer.
The fire service said the horse had a few cuts and bruises but was recovering well and was back with its owners.
🚒🚒 Firefighters were called to rescue Bill the horse earlier this week, who got himself stuck in a hole after being spooked 🐴— Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) October 24, 2019
With the help of a neighhhhhbouring farmers heavy machinery, Bill was succesfully removed from the hole 🚜
➡ https://t.co/bYs74nu4X8#NotJustFires pic.twitter.com/gpzQvte9Sw
